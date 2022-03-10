ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 68.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 59.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 385,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,895 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 210.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 75,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 51,072 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EVN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $14.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.