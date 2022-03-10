ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,619,000 after acquiring an additional 607,863 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 422,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

OMC traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.11. 16,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,572. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.32.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.