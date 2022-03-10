ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter.

NBH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,474. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

