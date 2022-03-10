ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,460. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.10 and a one year high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.