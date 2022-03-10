ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 4,640 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,016. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.23. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $168.61 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

