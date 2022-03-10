ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $261.99. 25,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,311. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $247.82 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

