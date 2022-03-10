ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.85. 200,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,209,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $199.05. The stock has a market cap of $241.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.