ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 12,192 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.94. 45,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

