ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.96. 86,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,776. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

