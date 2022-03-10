ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 37,967 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,967 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

PTNQ stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.62. 21,610 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

