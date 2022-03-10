ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 931 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after acquiring an additional 181,472 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after acquiring an additional 337,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,427,000 after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,385,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,586,000 after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.01. The stock had a trading volume of 147,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,424. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.65.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

