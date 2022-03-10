ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 9,800 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Trinity Industries worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,076. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

