PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $502,146.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 18,754 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after acquiring an additional 315,825 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period.

PTCT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.92. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

