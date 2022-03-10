Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.14

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.61.
Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (AOMOY)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.