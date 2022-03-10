Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.97

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 48.97 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.66). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60), with a volume of 123,815 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £229.37 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)
