Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.97

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 48.97 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.66). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60), with a volume of 123,815 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £229.37 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

