PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PureTech Health stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15.

PRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureTech Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

