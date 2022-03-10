Pyrk Hits Market Cap of $35,213.36 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $35,213.36 and $1,183.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003512 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pyrk

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

