Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for General Dynamics Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued on Sunday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.06 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $236.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.38 and a 200 day moving average of $206.23. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $168.61 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

