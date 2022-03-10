Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issued By DA Davidson

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.00. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $89.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

