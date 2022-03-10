Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peters & Co restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$19.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.33. The firm has a market cap of C$12.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$17.14 and a 52-week high of C$21.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

