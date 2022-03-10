Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $4.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

AMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $130.42 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.13.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,212,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,603,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

