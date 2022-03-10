Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Century Casinos, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Casinos in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNTY. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $334.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.91. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

