Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Cut by Piper Sandler

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mosaic in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

MOS opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,393,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,878,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 514.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

