Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issued By National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TD. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

TD opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,122,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 20,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Finally, BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.