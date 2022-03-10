Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issued By National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TD. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

TD opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,122,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 20,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Finally, BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

