Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

NYSE:AR opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $27.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,204 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,751,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,343,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $21,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

