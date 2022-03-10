Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Peabody Energy Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Peabody Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTU. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

BTU opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.57. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after acquiring an additional 393,202 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

