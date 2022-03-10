Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Lifted by William Blair

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

ABM opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ABM Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.