Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reduced by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.19. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.71.

TSE:BMO opened at C$147.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$145.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$137.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$108.60 and a 1-year high of C$152.87. The firm has a market cap of C$95.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

