Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.96 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CM. dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

CM opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $97.56 and a 52-week high of $132.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.51.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are going to split on the morning of Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

