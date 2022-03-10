Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CM. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$168.75.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$159.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$71.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$159.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$151.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$122.69 and a one year high of C$167.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total value of C$3,212,092.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$372,548.68. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 27,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.85, for a total value of C$4,067,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$637,182.15. Insiders sold 75,464 shares of company stock worth $11,155,629 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

