Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RY. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.75.

RY opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,969,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

