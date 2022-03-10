Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Cut by National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.27.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$98.44 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$80.68 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$102.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

