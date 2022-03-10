Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

ATD traded down C$0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$48.24. 372,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,703. The company has a market cap of C$51.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.96. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$45.23 and a 1 year high of C$55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.