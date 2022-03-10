Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Issued By Cormark

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NanoXplore in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.26 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GRA. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

TSE:GRA traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,316. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$651.18 million and a PE ratio of -37.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

