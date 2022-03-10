Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Issued By KeyCorp

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

VZ opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $222.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 791,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after buying an additional 1,776,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after buying an additional 1,718,891 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

