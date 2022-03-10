Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 7,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,754. The company has a market cap of $766.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.71. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $6,735,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699,449 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 582,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,514 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

