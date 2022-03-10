QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of QIAGEN worth $46,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in QIAGEN by 3.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.48. QIAGEN has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

