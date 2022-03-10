QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 313.20 ($4.10). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 303.60 ($3.98), with a volume of 3,299,300 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 320 ($4.19) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.39) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.31) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 406 ($5.32).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.