QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Purchases 50 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($195.89).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 58 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £152.54 ($199.87).

LON QQ opened at GBX 298.20 ($3.91) on Thursday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 236 ($3.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 320 ($4.19) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.31) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.39) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 406 ($5.32).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

