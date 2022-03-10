QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Purchases 50 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($195.89).
Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 58 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £152.54 ($199.87).
LON QQ opened at GBX 298.20 ($3.91) on Thursday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 236 ($3.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.02.
About QinetiQ Group (Get Rating)
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
