QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 160,577 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.5% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 115.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.35. The stock had a trading volume of 107,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,325,023. The firm has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.27 and a 200-day moving average of $160.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,544 shares of company stock worth $4,333,191 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

