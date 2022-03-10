Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $113.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.79 million. Qualys reported sales of $96.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $484.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $485.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $567.43 million, with estimates ranging from $549.80 million to $598.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of QLYS opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.74. Qualys has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $142.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.68.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,385,467. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 98,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Qualys by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 122,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

