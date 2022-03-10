Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $116.04 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $116.04 or 0.00295267 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $46.90 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004277 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000613 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.24 or 0.01211802 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003389 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

