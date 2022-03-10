Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.02 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $24.02 million and approximately $57,569.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000804 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,273.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.61 or 0.06626928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00260964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.88 or 0.00738120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00067525 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00434845 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.42 or 0.00365182 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,064,389 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

