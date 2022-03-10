Qumu (QUMU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

