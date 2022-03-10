Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

