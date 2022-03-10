Ralph Lauren Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.87 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $7.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.97. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Shares of RL traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.18. 28,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,814. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $100.44 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,590 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,390,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after purchasing an additional 457,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,993 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

