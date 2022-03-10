Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $19.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 2,905 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on METC. B. Riley upped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 112,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 632.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 198,327 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $2,329,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $2,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $852.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

