Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) to post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $1.35. Range Resources posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE RRC traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 602,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Range Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Range Resources by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.