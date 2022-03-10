Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $15.06

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $15.83. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 122 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.51.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rani Therapeutics (RANI)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.