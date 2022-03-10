Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $15.06

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $15.83. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 122 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

