Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.33

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $1.24. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 61,972 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $134.53 million, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of -0.90.

About Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

